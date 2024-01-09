Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: Kansas State 11-3, West Virginia 5-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, West Virginia is heading back home. The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. The New Year welcomed they with a 89-55 whooping from the Cougars. West Virginia was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-22.

Despite their loss, West Virginia saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Patrick Suemnick, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Suemnick has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Kansas State waltzed into their match Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. Everything went their way against the Knights as the Wildcats made off with a 77-52 win.

Kansas State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tylor Perry, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 5 assists. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him. Arthur Kaluma was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six rebounds.

The Mountaineers have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season. As for the Wildcats, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: West Virginia have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

West Virginia was able to grind out a solid win over Kansas State when the teams last played back in March of 2023, winning 89-81. Will West Virginia repeat their success, or does Kansas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

West Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kansas State.