Halftime Report

TCU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead West Virginia 53-38.

If TCU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 20-10 in no time. On the other hand, West Virginia will have to make due with a 9-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ West Virginia Mountaineers

Current Records: TCU 19-10, West Virginia 9-20

How To Watch

What to Know

West Virginia will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

West Virginia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 81-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Raiders. West Virginia got off to an early lead (up 16 with 12:02 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, West Virginia got a solid performance out of Jesse Edwards, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds. Edwards didn't help West Virginia's cause all that much against Kansas State last Monday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

West Virginia struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-3 when they can't control their own glass like that.

TCU has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 87-75 to the Cougars on Saturday. The loss came about despite TCU having been up 17 in the first half.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Emanuel Miller, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help TCU's cause all that much against Baylor last Monday but the same can't be said for this match. Jameer Nelson Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with five assists.

The Mountaineers have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-20 record this season. As for the Horned Frogs, their defeat dropped their record down to 19-10.

West Virginia ended up a good deal behind TCU in their previous meeting back in February, losing 81-65. Will West Virginia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

TCU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against West Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TCU.