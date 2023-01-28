Who's Playing

Auburn @ West Virginia

Current Records: Auburn 16-4; West Virginia 12-8

What to Know

The #15 Auburn Tigers will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road at noon ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. West Virginia will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Auburn entered their contest against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Auburn took a hard 79-63 fall against A&M. Guard Allen Flanigan wasn't much of a difference maker for Auburn; Flanigan played for 29 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers didn't have too much trouble with the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road on Wednesday as they won 76-61. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to guard Joe Toussaint, who had 22 points in addition to six boards.

The Tigers are now 16-4 while West Virginia sits at 12-8. West Virginia is 7-4 after wins this season, and Auburn is 3-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.