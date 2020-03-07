Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch West Virginia vs. Baylor basketball game
Who's Playing
Baylor @ West Virginia
Current Records: Baylor 26-3; West Virginia 20-10
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't won a game against the #4 Baylor Bears since March 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. West Virginia and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Mountaineers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 77-71 win. West Virginia got double-digit scores from four players: forward Derek Culver (17), guard Miles McBride (17), guard Taz Sherman (12), and forward Oscar Tshiebwe (11).
Meanwhile, Baylor narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Texas Tech Red Raiders 71-68. Among those leading the charge for Baylor was guard Devonte Bandoo, who had 18 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, West Virginia is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 14-15-1 against the spread.
The Mountaineers are now 20-10 while Baylor sits at 26-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: West Virginia have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 12th in college basketball. As for Baylor, they come into the contest boasting the fifth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.6. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
West Virginia have won six out of their last ten games against Baylor.
- Feb 15, 2020 - Baylor 70 vs. West Virginia 59
- Feb 23, 2019 - Baylor 82 vs. West Virginia 75
- Jan 21, 2019 - Baylor 85 vs. West Virginia 73
- Mar 08, 2018 - West Virginia 78 vs. Baylor 65
- Feb 20, 2018 - West Virginia 71 vs. Baylor 60
- Jan 09, 2018 - West Virginia 57 vs. Baylor 54
- Feb 27, 2017 - Baylor 71 vs. West Virginia 62
- Jan 10, 2017 - West Virginia 89 vs. Baylor 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - West Virginia 69 vs. Baylor 58
- Feb 06, 2016 - West Virginia 80 vs. Baylor 69
