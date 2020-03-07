Watch West Virginia vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Baylor @ West Virginia

Current Records: Baylor 26-3; West Virginia 20-10

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers haven't won a game against the #4 Baylor Bears since March 8 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. West Virginia and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 1 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Mountaineers didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 77-71 win. West Virginia got double-digit scores from four players: forward Derek Culver (17), guard Miles McBride (17), guard Taz Sherman (12), and forward Oscar Tshiebwe (11).

Meanwhile, Baylor narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Texas Tech Red Raiders 71-68. Among those leading the charge for Baylor was guard Devonte Bandoo, who had 18 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, West Virginia is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 14-15-1 against the spread.

The Mountaineers are now 20-10 while Baylor sits at 26-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: West Virginia have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 12th in college basketball. As for Baylor, they come into the contest boasting the fifth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.6. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

West Virginia have won six out of their last ten games against Baylor.