Who's Playing

Kansas @ West Virginia

Current Records: Kansas 13-1; West Virginia 10-4

What to Know

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks are 14-4 against the West Virginia Mountaineers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Kansas and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at WVU Coliseum. The Jayhawks will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Tuesday, Kansas narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Texas Tech Red Raiders 75-72. Four players on Kansas scored in the double digits: guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (18), forward Jalen Wilson (14), forward KJ Adams Jr. (14), and guard Gradey Dick (11).

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Monday, falling 67-60. A silver lining for West Virginia was the play of forward Tre Mitchell, who had 16 points in addition to seven boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jayhawks are expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 6-8 all in all.

West Virginia's loss took them down to 10-4 while Kansas' victory pulled them up to 13-1. In their win, Kansas relied heavily on Dajuan Harris Jr., who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points. West Virginia will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas have won 14 out of their last 18 games against West Virginia.