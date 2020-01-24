Watch West Virginia vs. Missouri: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Missouri @ West Virginia

Current Records: Missouri 9-9; West Virginia 15-3

What to Know

The Missouri Tigers will square off against the #14 West Virginia Mountaineers on the road at noon ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. Mizzou staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Tigers needed just a quick three to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 66-64 to the Texas A&M Aggies. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Mizzou was the far and away favorite.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for West Virginia against the Texas Longhorns on Monday as the team secured a 97-59 win. That 38-point margin sets a new personal best for West Virginia on the season.

West Virginia's victory lifted them to 15-3 while Missouri's loss dropped them down to 9-9. We'll see if West Virginia can repeat their recent success or if Mizzou bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.