Who's Playing

Mount St. Mary's @ West Virginia

What to Know

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at WVU Coliseum to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Mount St. Mary's (14-16), so the team is looking forward to a new start. West Virginia struggled last season, too, ending up 16-17.

Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: Mount St. Mary's ranked 47th worst with respect to points per game last year, where the squad accrued only 66.1 on average (bottom 87%). West Virginia experienced some struggles of their own as they could only manage to knock down 41.30% of their shots, making them 34th worst (bottom 90%) in college basketball in field goal percentage. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.