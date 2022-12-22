Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ West Virginia

Current Records: Stony Brook 4-8; West Virginia 9-2

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be home for the holidays to greet the Stony Brook Seawolves at 6 p.m. ET Thursday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

West Virginia strolled past the Buffalo Bulls with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 96-78. Four players on West Virginia scored in the double digits: guard Erik Stevenson (22), forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (18), forward Tre Mitchell (17), and guard Seth Wilson (10).

Meanwhile, Stony Brook was able to grind out a solid victory over the Army West Point Black Knights on Sunday, winning 66-59.

West Virginia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 26.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

West Virginia is now 9-2 while the Seawolves sit at 4-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mountaineers come into the game boasting the 32nd most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.1. On the other end of the spectrum, Stony Brook is 359th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Stony Brook.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.50

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 27-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.