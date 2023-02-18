Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ West Virginia
Current Records: Texas Tech 14-12; West Virginia 15-11
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be on the road. Texas Tech and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at WVU Coliseum. The Red Raiders will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a loss.
Texas Tech beat the Texas Longhorns 74-67 on Monday. Texas Tech's guard De'Vion Harmon was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points.
Meanwhile, West Virginia ended up a good deal behind the Baylor Bears when they played on Monday, losing 79-67. The losing side was boosted by forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who had 17 points along with five rebounds.
Texas Tech is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Red Raiders are now 14-12 while the Mountaineers sit at 15-11. Texas Tech is 9-4 after wins this season, and West Virginia is 5-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Mountaineers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
West Virginia have won ten out of their last 17 games against Texas Tech.
- Jan 25, 2023 - West Virginia 76 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Texas Tech 60 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 22, 2022 - Texas Tech 78 vs. West Virginia 65
- Feb 09, 2021 - West Virginia 82 vs. Texas Tech 71
- Jan 25, 2021 - West Virginia 88 vs. Texas Tech 87
- Jan 29, 2020 - Texas Tech 89 vs. West Virginia 81
- Jan 11, 2020 - West Virginia 66 vs. Texas Tech 54
- Mar 14, 2019 - West Virginia 79 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Feb 04, 2019 - Texas Tech 81 vs. West Virginia 50
- Jan 02, 2019 - Texas Tech 62 vs. West Virginia 59
- Mar 09, 2018 - West Virginia 66 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Feb 26, 2018 - West Virginia 84 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Texas Tech 72 vs. West Virginia 71
- Feb 18, 2017 - West Virginia 83 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Jan 03, 2017 - Texas Tech 77 vs. West Virginia 76
- Mar 02, 2016 - West Virginia 90 vs. Texas Tech 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - West Virginia 80 vs. Texas Tech 76