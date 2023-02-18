Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ West Virginia

Current Records: Texas Tech 14-12; West Virginia 15-11

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be on the road. Texas Tech and the West Virginia Mountaineers will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at WVU Coliseum. The Red Raiders will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a loss.

Texas Tech beat the Texas Longhorns 74-67 on Monday. Texas Tech's guard De'Vion Harmon was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points.

Meanwhile, West Virginia ended up a good deal behind the Baylor Bears when they played on Monday, losing 79-67. The losing side was boosted by forward Emmitt Matthews Jr., who had 17 points along with five rebounds.

Texas Tech is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Red Raiders are now 14-12 while the Mountaineers sit at 15-11. Texas Tech is 9-4 after wins this season, and West Virginia is 5-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia have won ten out of their last 17 games against Texas Tech.