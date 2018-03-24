WATCH: West Virginia's Sagaba Konate's denial on Mikal Bridges' dunk attempt is soul-crushing
Konate erased Mikal Bridges -- and moments later Villanova's Omari Spellman had an even better sequence
BOSTON -- I'm sitting here on press row and still recovering, even as the second half plays out, at what West Virginia power forward Sagaba Konate just did to Villlanova's Mikal Bridges.
And then what Villanova's Omari Spellman did all all of West Virginia minutes later.
First, Konate. What a player. This is expertly timed and viciously denied. Konate, an expert in meet-me-at-the-top defense around the rim, lured in Bridges and then sent him back to Philadelphia.
OH MY GOODNESS, WHAT A DENIAL! pic.twitter.com/HoLNlQmK5B— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2018
Konate, a sophomore, averages 3.4 blocks per game. He is must-see TV with his instinct to stuff without fouling.
Then we get to Spellman, who had a hammer-to-the-floor block, trailed in transition and threw down a dunk off a missed layup. This sent TD Garden into a blender.
Omari Spellman just went BERSERK. pic.twitter.com/x3GrxuF76N— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2018
We've had a physical, foul-heavy opener here in the East Regional semifinals. A lot of big shots made as well, though. We'll have updates throughout the night.
