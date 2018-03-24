WATCH: West Virginia's Sagaba Konate's denial on Mikal Bridges' dunk attempt is soul-crushing

Konate erased Mikal Bridges -- and moments later Villanova's Omari Spellman had an even better sequence

BOSTON -- I'm sitting here on press row and still recovering, even as the second half plays out, at what West Virginia power forward Sagaba Konate just did to Villlanova's Mikal Bridges.

And then what Villanova's Omari Spellman did all all of West Virginia minutes later. 

First, Konate. What a player. This is expertly timed and viciously denied. Konate, an expert in meet-me-at-the-top defense around the rim, lured in Bridges and then sent him back to Philadelphia. 

Konate, a sophomore, averages 3.4 blocks per game. He is must-see TV with his instinct to stuff without fouling. 

Then we get to Spellman, who had a hammer-to-the-floor block, trailed in transition and threw down a dunk off a missed layup. This sent TD Garden into a blender. 

We've had a physical, foul-heavy opener here in the East Regional semifinals. A lot of big shots made as well, though. We'll have updates throughout the night. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his eighth season covering college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics,... Full Bio

