WATCH: West Virginia's Sagaba Konate's denial on Mikal Bridges' dunk attempt is soul-crushing

BOSTON -- I'm sitting here on press row and still recovering, even as the second half plays out, at what West Virginia power forward Sagaba Konate just did to Villlanova's Mikal Bridges.

And then what Villanova's Omari Spellman did all all of West Virginia minutes later.

First, Konate. What a player. This is expertly timed and viciously denied. Konate, an expert in meet-me-at-the-top defense around the rim, lured in Bridges and then sent him back to Philadelphia.

Konate, a sophomore, averages 3.4 blocks per game. He is must-see TV with his instinct to stuff without fouling.

Then we get to Spellman, who had a hammer-to-the-floor block, trailed in transition and threw down a dunk off a missed layup. This sent TD Garden into a blender.

We've had a physical, foul-heavy opener here in the East Regional semifinals. A lot of big shots made as well, though. We'll have updates throughout the night.