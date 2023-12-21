Who's Playing

Brescia Bearcats @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Brescia 0-3, Western Carolina 9-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Carolina has been on the road for two straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Brescia Bearcats at 11:30 a.m. ET at Ramsey Center. Western Carolina will be strutting in after a win while Brescia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 29.7% better than the opposition, a fact Western Carolina proved on Tuesday. Not to be outdone by the Commodores, the Catamounts got past the Commodores on a last-second layup courtesy of Vonterius Woolbright with but a second left in the second quarter. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points Western Carolina has scored all year.

Western Carolina got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Russell Jones Jr out in front who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Woolbright was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brescia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 91-59 loss at the hands of the Owls. Brescia was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-22.

The Catamounts' victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for the Bearcats, their loss was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brescia struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Western Carolina against Brescia in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the team secured a 112-45 victory. With Western Carolina ahead 43-20 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Western Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.