SC Upstate Spartans @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: SC Upstate 3-8, Western Carolina 3-4

The Western Carolina Catamounts will face off against the SC Upstate Spartans at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. The timing is sure in the Catamounts' favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Spartans have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Western Carolina finally turned things around against Bellarmine on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 86-74. With that win, the Catamounts brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 51 points in their last match, SC Upstate made sure to put some points up on the board against Brevard College on Wednesday. SC Upstate steamrolled past Brevard College 91-60. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-25.

Western Carolina's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for SC Upstate, with the win, they broke their four-game losing streak and moved their record to 3-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC Upstate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, Western Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 1-0 against the spread when playing at home.

Western Carolina is a big 8.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

Western Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against SC Upstate.