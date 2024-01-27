Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: VMI 4-16, Western Carolina 15-5

How To Watch

What to Know

VMI has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The VMI Keydets and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 18 to 6 on offense, a fact VMI found out the hard way on Wednesday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 74-73 to the Buccaneers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for VMI in their matchups with ETSU: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina fought the good fight in their overtime match against UNCG on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 85-82. Western Carolina just can't catch a break and has now endured three losses in a row.

Even though they lost, Western Carolina were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Keydets have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-16 record this season. As for the Catamounts, their loss dropped their record down to 15-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. This contest will be their eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-4 against the spread).

Odds

Western Carolina is a big 20-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Western Carolina and VMI both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.