Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Western Carolina

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 10-17; Western Carolina 14-13

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Catamounts and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ramsey Center. E. Tennessee State will be strutting in after a win while Western Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A victory for Western Carolina just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Furman Paladins on the road and fell 93-59. Guard Vonterius Woolbright had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only eight points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Friday E. Tennessee State sidestepped the VMI Keydets for a 69-65 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but VMI made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

The Catamounts had enough points to win and then some against the Buccaneers in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their contest 71-60. Will Western Carolina repeat their success, or does E. Tennessee State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Western Carolina.