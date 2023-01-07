Who's Playing

Mercer @ Western Carolina

Current Records: Mercer 7-9; Western Carolina 9-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Mercer Bears will be on the road. Mercer and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Ramsey Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Western Carolina winning the first 69-65 at home and the Bears taking the second 81-53.

Mercer was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 53-52 to the Wofford Terriers.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina strolled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 71-60.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Mercer is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The Bears took their game against the Catamounts when the two teams previously met in March of last year by a conclusive 81-53 score. Mercer's win shoved Western Carolina out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mercer have won nine out of their last 16 games against Western Carolina.