Who's Playing
Wofford @ Western Carolina
Current Records: Wofford 11-8; Western Carolina 10-9
What to Know
The Western Carolina Catamounts haven't won a game against the Wofford Terriers since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Catamounts and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. Wofford will be strutting in after a win while Western Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.
Western Carolina lost a heartbreaker to the The Citadel Bulldogs when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Western Carolina fell just short of The Citadel by a score of 65-61. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Western Carolina had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, Wofford strolled past the VMI Keydets with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 86-67.
Western Carolina ended up a good deal behind Wofford when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 69-57. Maybe the Catamounts will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
Series History
Wofford have won ten out of their last 15 games against Western Carolina.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Wofford 69 vs. Western Carolina 57
- Jan 15, 2022 - Wofford 84 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Feb 20, 2021 - Wofford 80 vs. Western Carolina 56
- Jan 23, 2021 - Wofford 91 vs. Western Carolina 78
- Feb 15, 2020 - Western Carolina 80 vs. Wofford 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Western Carolina 81 vs. Wofford 72
- Feb 09, 2019 - Wofford 83 vs. Western Carolina 56
- Dec 29, 2018 - Wofford 74 vs. Western Carolina 54
- Feb 15, 2018 - Wofford 84 vs. Western Carolina 69
- Jan 29, 2018 - Wofford 77 vs. Western Carolina 68
- Feb 18, 2017 - Wofford 84 vs. Western Carolina 56
- Jan 28, 2017 - Western Carolina 68 vs. Wofford 62
- Mar 05, 2016 - Western Carolina 88 vs. Wofford 83
- Feb 25, 2016 - Western Carolina 53 vs. Wofford 48
- Jan 30, 2016 - Wofford 85 vs. Western Carolina 66