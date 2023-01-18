Who's Playing

Wofford @ Western Carolina

Current Records: Wofford 11-8; Western Carolina 10-9

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts haven't won a game against the Wofford Terriers since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Catamounts and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. Wofford will be strutting in after a win while Western Carolina will be stumbling in from a loss.

Western Carolina lost a heartbreaker to the The Citadel Bulldogs when they met last January, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Western Carolina fell just short of The Citadel by a score of 65-61. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Western Carolina had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Wofford strolled past the VMI Keydets with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 86-67.

Western Carolina ended up a good deal behind Wofford when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 69-57. Maybe the Catamounts will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wofford have won ten out of their last 15 games against Western Carolina.