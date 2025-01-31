Halftime Report
Eastern Illinois is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Western Illinois 32-19.
Eastern Illinois has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?
Who's Playing
Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Western Illinois Leathernecks
Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-15, Western Illinois 8-13
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $16.80
What to Know
Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2017, but not for long. Both will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Western Hall. The Panthers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Having struggled with seven losses in a row, Eastern Illinois finally turned things around against Little Rock on Monday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 56-54 win over the Trojans. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Panthers have posted since January 6, 2024.
Meanwhile, Western Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell victim to a bruising 72-51 loss at the hands of SE Missouri State.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Western Illinois struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as SE Missouri State posted 15.
Eastern Illinois' win bumped their record up to 6-15. As for Western Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-13.
Eastern Illinois is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 7-11, while Western Illinois is 5-13.
Eastern Illinois came up short against Western Illinois in their previous matchup on January 4th, falling 75-67. Can Eastern Illinois avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Western Illinois is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Eastern Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 127.5 points.
Series History
Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 04, 2025 - Western Illinois 75 vs. Eastern Illinois 67
- Feb 29, 2024 - Western Illinois 70 vs. Eastern Illinois 66
- Jan 13, 2024 - Western Illinois 63 vs. Eastern Illinois 60
- Dec 10, 2022 - Western Illinois 79 vs. Eastern Illinois 75
- Dec 18, 2021 - Western Illinois 71 vs. Eastern Illinois 54
- Dec 12, 2020 - Eastern Illinois 92 vs. Western Illinois 88
- Dec 16, 2019 - Eastern Illinois 85 vs. Western Illinois 47
- Dec 08, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 76 vs. Western Illinois 65
- Nov 17, 2018 - Eastern Illinois 68 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Dec 19, 2017 - Eastern Illinois 78 vs. Western Illinois 77