SIUE Cougars @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: SIUE 14-7, Western Illinois 8-13

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Western Hall. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Thursday, SIUE didn't have quite enough to beat Lindenwood and fell 65-63.

Even though they lost, SIUE smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Western Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 71-59 to Eastern Illinois.

SIUE's loss dropped their record down to 14-7. As for Western Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-13.

Looking forward, SIUE is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Those brave souls putting their money on Western Illinois against the spread have faith in an upset since their 5-14 ATS record can't hold a candle to SIUE's 12-8.

SIUE was able to grind out a solid victory over Western Illinois in their previous matchup back in January, winning 77-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

SIUE is a 5-point favorite against Western Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 129.5 points.

Western Illinois has won 4 out of their last 5 games against SIUE.