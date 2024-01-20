Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Tennessee State 10-9, Western Illinois 12-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Tennessee State Tigers and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Western Hall. Tennessee State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Tennessee State proved on Thursday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Golden Eagles 85-53 at home.

Meanwhile, Western Illinois waltzed into their match Saturday with eight straight wins but they left with nine. They skirted past the Panthers 63-60. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

The Tigers' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Leathernecks, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-6 record this season.