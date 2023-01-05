Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Western Illinois

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 5-10; Western Illinois 8-6

What to Know

The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mavericks and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off in a Summit battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Western Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Nebraska Omaha winning the first 84-78 at home and WIU taking the second 87-76.

Nebraska Omaha's 2022 ended with a 75-59 loss against the UMKC Kangaroos this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, WIU's 2022 ended with an 80-63 defeat against the South Dakota Coyotes this past Saturday.

Nebraska Omaha is now 5-10 while the Leathernecks sit at 8-6. The Mavericks are 3-6 after losses this season, WIU 1-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Nebraska Omaha have won ten out of their last 14 games against Western Illinois.