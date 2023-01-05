Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ Western Illinois
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 5-10; Western Illinois 8-6
What to Know
The Nebraska Omaha Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mavericks and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off in a Summit battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Western Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Nebraska Omaha winning the first 84-78 at home and WIU taking the second 87-76.
Nebraska Omaha's 2022 ended with a 75-59 loss against the UMKC Kangaroos this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, WIU's 2022 ended with an 80-63 defeat against the South Dakota Coyotes this past Saturday.
Nebraska Omaha is now 5-10 while the Leathernecks sit at 8-6. The Mavericks are 3-6 after losses this season, WIU 1-4.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Nebraska Omaha have won ten out of their last 14 games against Western Illinois.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Western Illinois 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 76
- Dec 22, 2021 - Nebraska Omaha 84 vs. Western Illinois 78
- Feb 06, 2021 - Western Illinois 85 vs. Nebraska Omaha 77
- Feb 05, 2021 - Western Illinois 85 vs. Nebraska Omaha 77
- Feb 22, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 93 vs. Western Illinois 86
- Jan 23, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 87 vs. Western Illinois 82
- Feb 20, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 77 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Jan 17, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 80 vs. Western Illinois 71
- Feb 08, 2018 - Nebraska Omaha 71 vs. Western Illinois 68
- Jan 11, 2018 - Nebraska Omaha 87 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 79 vs. Western Illinois 67
- Jan 14, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 86 vs. Western Illinois 72
- Feb 03, 2016 - Western Illinois 83 vs. Nebraska Omaha 76
- Jan 01, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 82 vs. Western Illinois 80