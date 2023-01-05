Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ Western Illinois
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 5-10; Western Illinois 8-6
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. WIU and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Western Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Nebraska Omaha winning the first 84-78 at home and the Leathernecks taking the second 87-76.
WIU's 2022 ended with an 80-63 loss against the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Nebraska Omaha's 2022 ended with a 75-59 defeat against the UMKC Kangaroos on Saturday.
WIU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with WIU, who are 6-5 against the spread.
The Leathernecks are now 8-6 while the Mavericks sit at 5-10. WIU is 1-4 after losses this year, Nebraska Omaha 3-6.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Leathernecks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Nebraska Omaha have won ten out of their last 14 games against Western Illinois.
- Feb 24, 2022 - Western Illinois 87 vs. Nebraska Omaha 76
- Dec 22, 2021 - Nebraska Omaha 84 vs. Western Illinois 78
- Feb 06, 2021 - Western Illinois 85 vs. Nebraska Omaha 77
- Feb 05, 2021 - Western Illinois 85 vs. Nebraska Omaha 77
- Feb 22, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 93 vs. Western Illinois 86
- Jan 23, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 87 vs. Western Illinois 82
- Feb 20, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 77 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Jan 17, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 80 vs. Western Illinois 71
- Feb 08, 2018 - Nebraska Omaha 71 vs. Western Illinois 68
- Jan 11, 2018 - Nebraska Omaha 87 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Feb 04, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 79 vs. Western Illinois 67
- Jan 14, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 86 vs. Western Illinois 72
- Feb 03, 2016 - Western Illinois 83 vs. Nebraska Omaha 76
- Jan 01, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 82 vs. Western Illinois 80