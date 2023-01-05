Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Western Illinois

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 5-10; Western Illinois 8-6

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. WIU and the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will face off in a Summit battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Western Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with Nebraska Omaha winning the first 84-78 at home and the Leathernecks taking the second 87-76.

WIU's 2022 ended with an 80-63 loss against the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nebraska Omaha's 2022 ended with a 75-59 defeat against the UMKC Kangaroos on Saturday.

WIU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with WIU, who are 6-5 against the spread.

The Leathernecks are now 8-6 while the Mavericks sit at 5-10. WIU is 1-4 after losses this year, Nebraska Omaha 3-6.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Leathernecks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska Omaha have won ten out of their last 14 games against Western Illinois.