Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Western Illinois

Current Records: North Dakota 7-14; Western Illinois 11-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be on the road. The Fighting Hawks and the Western Illinois Leathernecks will face off in a Summit battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Western Hall. North Dakota hasn't won a contest against WIU since Jan. 29 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

North Dakota received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 84-72 to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday WIU proved too difficult a challenge. WIU skirted past the Tommies 60-56.

The Fighting Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on North Dakota's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Western Illinois' victory lifted them to 11-8 while North Dakota's defeat dropped them down to 7-14. We'll see if the Leathernecks can repeat their recent success or if North Dakota bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Leathernecks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Dakota have won five out of their last eight games against Western Illinois.