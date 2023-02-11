Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Western Illinois

Current Records: Oral Roberts 22-4; Western Illinois 15-10

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Western Hall. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a win while WIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. Oral Roberts walked away with a 95-88 victory.

Meanwhile, the game between WIU and the UMKC Roos on Thursday was not particularly close, with WIU falling 76-64.

Oral Roberts is now 22-4 while the Leathernecks sit at 15-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. Less enviably, WIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oral Roberts have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.