Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ Western Illinois
Current Records: Oral Roberts 22-4; Western Illinois 15-10
What to Know
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Western Hall. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a win while WIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. Oral Roberts walked away with a 95-88 victory.
Meanwhile, the game between WIU and the UMKC Roos on Thursday was not particularly close, with WIU falling 76-64.
Oral Roberts is now 22-4 while the Leathernecks sit at 15-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. Less enviably, WIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Oral Roberts have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Mar 06, 2022 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. Western Illinois 68
- Feb 03, 2022 - Western Illinois 90 vs. Oral Roberts 85
- Jan 08, 2022 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. Western Illinois 86
- Feb 28, 2021 - Oral Roberts 95 vs. Western Illinois 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Oral Roberts 85 vs. Western Illinois 81
- Feb 27, 2020 - Oral Roberts 113 vs. Western Illinois 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. Western Illinois 70
- Feb 23, 2019 - Western Illinois 75 vs. Oral Roberts 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - Oral Roberts 82 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Feb 03, 2018 - Western Illinois 82 vs. Oral Roberts 56
- Jan 06, 2018 - Oral Roberts 81 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Feb 08, 2017 - Western Illinois 63 vs. Oral Roberts 60
- Jan 07, 2017 - Western Illinois 86 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Feb 13, 2016 - Oral Roberts 72 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Jan 16, 2016 - Oral Roberts 77 vs. Western Illinois 68