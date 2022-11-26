Who's Playing

Youngstown State @ Western Illinois

Current Records: Youngstown State 4-2; Western Illinois 2-3

What to Know

The Youngstown State Penguins will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Western Hall at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Penguins ended up a good deal behind the Navy Midshipmen when they played on Sunday, losing 80-67.

As for the Western Illinois Leathernecks, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were just a bucket short of a victory on Monday and fell 78-77 to the UTRGV Vaqueros.

Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Penguins are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.