Austin Peay Governors @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Austin Peay 6-6, Western Kentucky 8-3

What to Know

Western Kentucky is 4-0 against Austin Peay since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will be home for the holidays to greet the Austin Peay Governors at 3:00 p.m. ET at E.A. Diddle Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Western Kentucky came tearing into Tuesday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 91-84 victory over the Raiders. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 164.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay entered their tilt with Southern Illinois with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Governors had just enough and edged the Salukis out 70-68. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 5:09 mark of the first half, when Austin Peay was facing a 32-20 deficit.

Among those leading the charge was Ja'Monta Black, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Dezi Jones was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Hilltoppers' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 8-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.3 points per game. As for the Governors, their victory ended a 15-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-6.

Looking ahead, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Western Kentucky barely slipped by Austin Peay in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 75-74. Does Western Kentucky have another victory up their sleeve, or will Austin Peay turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a big 9.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won all of the games they've played against Austin Peay in the last 7 years.