Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Kennesaw State 9-6, Western Kentucky 10-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Kennesaw State Owls are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.2 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Western Kentucky would be headed in after a win, but Jax. State made sure that didn't happen. Western Kentucky took a 73-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of Jax. State on Thursday. The Hilltoppers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Western Kentucky's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Enoch Kalambay, who posted 24 points in addition to five rebounds, and Julius Thedford, who earned 17 points. Kalambay's performance made up for a slower contest against FIU on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State couldn't handle Middle Tennessee on Thursday and fell 84-79.

Kennesaw State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Adrian Wooley, who scored 24 points along with six rebounds, and Andre Weir, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds. Weir had some trouble finding his footing against Jax. State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Western Kentucky's loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-6. As for Kennesaw State, they dropped their record down to 9-6 with the defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.2 points per game. However, it's not like Kennesaw State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.