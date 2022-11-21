Who's Playing

Akron @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Akron 2-1; Western Kentucky 3-0

What to Know

The Akron Zips will square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 1:30 p.m. ET Monday at John Gray Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Zips beat the Morgan State Bears 65-59 last week.

Meanwhile, WKU strolled past the Indianapolis University Greyhounds with points to spare last Tuesday, taking the game 68-50.

Akron is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in all their past three games.

The wins brought Akron up to 2-1 and WKU to 3-0. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Akron has only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Hilltoppers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 29.80%, which places them second in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hilltoppers, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.