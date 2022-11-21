Who's Playing

Akron @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Akron 2-1; Western Kentucky 3-0

What to Know

The Akron Zips will square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday at John Gray Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Akron beat the Morgan State Bears 65-59 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between WKU and the Indianapolis University Greyhounds on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as the Hilltoppers wrapped it up with a 68-50 win at home.

The Zips are now 2-1 while WKU sits at 3-0. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Akron has only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the sixth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. WKU's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 29.80%, which places them fourth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.