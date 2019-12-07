Watch Western Kentucky vs. Arkansas: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Arkansas basketball game
Who's Playing
Western Kentucky (home) vs. Arkansas (away)
Current Records: Western Kentucky 6-3; Arkansas 8-0
What to Know
The Arkansas Razorbacks have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Razorbacks are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 41 turnovers, Arkansas took down the Austin Peay Governors 69-61.
Meanwhile, WKU needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 76-74.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Arkansas are expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
When the two teams last met in last December, Arkansas and WKU were neck-and-neck, but Arkansas came up empty-handed with a 78-77 defeat. Can the Razorbacks avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $24.96
Odds
The Razorbacks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 138
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Western Kentucky 78 vs. Arkansas 77
-
