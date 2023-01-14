Who's Playing

Florida International @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Florida International 8-8; Western Kentucky 10-6

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Florida International and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with WKU winning the first 84-71 at home and the Panthers taking the second 86-83.

It was close but no cigar for Florida International as they fell 77-73 to the Florida Atlantic Owls on Wednesday. Guard Denver Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points.

Speaking of close games: things were close when WKU and the UAB Blazers clashed on Wednesday, but WKU ultimately edged out the opposition 80-78. Guard Dayvion McKnight (27 points) was the top scorer for the Hilltoppers.

The Panthers are now 8-8 while WKU sits at 10-6. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Florida International ranks 31st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.1 on average. But WKU comes into the contest boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 4.6. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Series History

Western Kentucky have won six out of their last ten games against Florida International.