Who's Playing

Rice @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Rice 9-3; Western Kentucky 8-3

What to Know

The Rice Owls are 1-7 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Owls and WKU will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at E.A. Diddle Arena. Averaging 103.66666666666666666666666667 points in their past three games, Rice's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so WKU better be ready for a challenge.

Rice took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 109-64 win over the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, WKU came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks last Thursday, falling 65-58. Guard Emmanuel Akot had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

The Owls are now 9-3 while the Hilltoppers sit at 8-3. Rice is 6-2 after wins this season, and WKU is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Kentucky have won seven out of their last eight games against Rice.