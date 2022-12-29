Who's Playing
Rice @ Western Kentucky
Current Records: Rice 9-3; Western Kentucky 8-3
What to Know
The Rice Owls are 1-7 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Owls and WKU will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at E.A. Diddle Arena. Averaging 103.66666666666666666666666667 points in their past three games, Rice's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so WKU better be ready for a challenge.
Rice took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 109-64 win over the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, WKU came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks last Thursday, falling 65-58. Guard Emmanuel Akot had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.
The Owls are now 9-3 while the Hilltoppers sit at 8-3. Rice is 6-2 after wins this season, and WKU is 1-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Western Kentucky have won seven out of their last eight games against Rice.
- Jan 13, 2022 - Western Kentucky 80 vs. Rice 66
- Feb 13, 2021 - Western Kentucky 89 vs. Rice 66
- Feb 12, 2021 - Western Kentucky 77 vs. Rice 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - Western Kentucky 68 vs. Rice 61
- Feb 07, 2019 - Western Kentucky 92 vs. Rice 85
- Feb 17, 2018 - Western Kentucky 85 vs. Rice 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - Western Kentucky 79 vs. Rice 72
- Jan 14, 2016 - Rice 83 vs. Western Kentucky 73