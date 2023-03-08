Who's Playing
Texas-El Paso @ Western Kentucky
Regular Season Records: Texas-El Paso 14-17; Western Kentucky 16-15
What to Know
The Texas-El Paso Miners haven't won a contest against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers since Feb. 6 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Texas-El Paso and WKU are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Ford Center at The Star in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Miners proved too difficult a challenge. Texas-El Paso took down Middle Tenn. 77-65.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 67-33, which was the final score in Western Kentucky's tilt against the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday.
Texas-El Paso's win lifted them to 14-17 while Western Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 16-15. We'll see if Texas-El Paso can repeat their recent success or if the Hilltoppers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hilltoppers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Western Kentucky have won six out of their last seven games against Texas-El Paso.
- Mar 02, 2023 - Western Kentucky 73 vs. Texas-El Paso 68
- Feb 04, 2023 - Western Kentucky 74 vs. Texas-El Paso 69
- Feb 13, 2020 - Western Kentucky 67 vs. Texas-El Paso 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Western Kentucky 76 vs. Texas-El Paso 59
- Feb 01, 2018 - Western Kentucky 72 vs. Texas-El Paso 60
- Jan 26, 2017 - Western Kentucky 65 vs. Texas-El Paso 62
- Feb 06, 2016 - Texas-El Paso 93 vs. Western Kentucky 89