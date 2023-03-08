Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ Western Kentucky

Regular Season Records: Texas-El Paso 14-17; Western Kentucky 16-15

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners haven't won a contest against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers since Feb. 6 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Texas-El Paso and WKU are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Ford Center at The Star in the first round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Miners proved too difficult a challenge. Texas-El Paso took down Middle Tenn. 77-65.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 67-33, which was the final score in Western Kentucky's tilt against the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday.

Texas-El Paso's win lifted them to 14-17 while Western Kentucky's loss dropped them down to 16-15. We'll see if Texas-El Paso can repeat their recent success or if the Hilltoppers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas

Ford Center at The Star -- Frisco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Western Kentucky have won six out of their last seven games against Texas-El Paso.