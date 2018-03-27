Watch Western Kentucky vs. Utah online: 2018 NIT semifinal live stream, time, date

In what's been an absolutely insane March Madness, there's a whole other tournament going on that has also been pretty wild. Sure, we don't have 16 seeds upsetting No. 1 teams in the NIT, but there are three No. 4 seeds remaining in the last four. Utah is the highest remaining at No. 2, and it will square against Western Kentucky on Tuesday.

WKU has beaten tournament "snubs" USC and Oklahoma State to get this point, and now it's trying to play in this year's championship against the winner of Penn State and Mississippi State. Utah beat Saint Mary's in a 67-58 overtime upset.

It will be a fast-paced match-up between high-scoring teams. Western Kentucky has shown that it can run with the best teams in the tournament. Now it has to prove it once again.

