Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 10-10, Western Michigan 6-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After two games on the road, Western Michigan is heading back home. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Arena. The Eagles took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Broncos, who come in off a win.

Western Michigan will head into Tuesday's match on the come-up: they were handed a 21-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Ball State on Tuesday. Western Michigan skirted past Ball State 74-71.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Western Michigan to victory, but perhaps none more so than Markhi Strickland, who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points. Strickland is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Donovan Williams, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took an 89-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami (Ohio). The Eagles haven't had much luck with the RedHawks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Christian Henry, who had 25 points in addition to six assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Arne Osojnik, who went 5 for 8 en route to 15 points.

Western Michigan's win bumped their record up to 6-14. As for Eastern Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Western Michigan has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32.1. Given Western Michigan's sizable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Western Michigan couldn't quite finish off Eastern Michigan when the teams last played back in February of 2024 and fell 70-67. Will Western Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.