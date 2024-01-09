Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: N. Illinois 6-8, Western Michigan 5-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Western Michigan is heading back home. The Western Michigan Broncos and the N. Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. Western Michigan has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 292 points over their last three contests.

Even though Western Michigan has not done well against Buffalo recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Broncos came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 82-77.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 78-66 defeat to the Bobcats. N. Illinois has struggled against Ohio recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Broncos' victory bumped their record up to 5-9. As for the Huskies, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Michigan was dealt a punishing 81-53 defeat at the hands of N. Illinois when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Western Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Illinois has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.