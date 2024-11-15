Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: SIUE 2-2, Western Michigan 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The SIUE Cougars' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Michigan Broncos at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at University Arena. The Cougars pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Broncos.

Last Tuesday, SIUE beat Indiana State 77-72.

Ray'Sean Taylor and Ring Malith were among the main playmakers for SIUE as the former scored 22 points in addition to six assists and the latter went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three steals. What's more, Taylor also posted a 33.3% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan managed to keep up with Butler until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Western Michigan suffered a painful 85-65 loss at the hands of Butler.

Despite the defeat, Western Michigan had strong showings from JaVaughn Hannah, who had 15 points in addition to four steals, and Donovan Williams, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds.

Even though they lost, Western Michigan smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Butler only pulled down two.

SIUE's win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-2. As for Western Michigan, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SIUE has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Western Michigan is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SIUE, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

