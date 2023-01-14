Who's Playing
Bowling Green @ Western Michigan
Current Records: Bowling Green 8-8; Western Michigan 5-11
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Bowling Green and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid-American battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Falcons winning the first 82-75 on the road and WMU taking the second 78-67.
Bowling Green was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 74-70 to the Akron Zips.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, WMU beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles 85-79 on Tuesday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Bowling Green is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Falcons are now 8-8 while the Broncos sit at 5-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bowling Green comes into the game boasting the 32nd fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 11. Less enviably, WMU is stumbling into the contest with the 350th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.10
Odds
The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Bowling Green have won six out of their last ten games against Western Michigan.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Western Michigan 78 vs. Bowling Green 67
- Jan 22, 2022 - Bowling Green 82 vs. Western Michigan 75
- Feb 03, 2021 - Western Michigan 76 vs. Bowling Green 70
- Jan 14, 2020 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Western Michigan 82
- Feb 05, 2019 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Western Michigan 72
- Jan 19, 2019 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Western Michigan 48
- Feb 13, 2018 - Bowling Green 83 vs. Western Michigan 81
- Feb 14, 2017 - Western Michigan 89 vs. Bowling Green 79
- Feb 13, 2016 - Western Michigan 74 vs. Bowling Green 68
- Jan 26, 2016 - Bowling Green 79 vs. Western Michigan 78