Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Bowling Green 8-8; Western Michigan 5-11

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Bowling Green and the Western Michigan Broncos will face off in a Mid-American battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Falcons winning the first 82-75 on the road and WMU taking the second 78-67.

Bowling Green was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 74-70 to the Akron Zips.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, WMU beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles 85-79 on Tuesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Bowling Green is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Falcons are now 8-8 while the Broncos sit at 5-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bowling Green comes into the game boasting the 32nd fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 11. Less enviably, WMU is stumbling into the contest with the 350th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average.

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bowling Green have won six out of their last ten games against Western Michigan.