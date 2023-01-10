Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ Western Michigan
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-11; Western Michigan 4-11
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos will be returning home after a three-game road trip. WMU and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with EMU winning the first 85-79 on the road and the Broncos taking the second 71-60.
WMU was expected to have a tough go of it this past Friday, and that's exactly how things played out. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 102-74 beatdown courtesy of the Toledo Rockets. Despite the defeat, WMU had strong showings from center Titus Wright, who had 18 points in addition to eight rebounds, and forward Markeese Hastings, who had eight points along with 20 boards and three blocks. Wright hadn't helped his team much against the Kent State Golden Flashes last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Wright's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, EMU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 62-56 victory.
The Broncos and the Eagles now sit at an identical 4-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 39th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Michigan have won eight out of their last 13 games against Western Michigan.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Western Michigan 71 vs. Eastern Michigan 60
- Jan 04, 2022 - Eastern Michigan 85 vs. Western Michigan 79
- Mar 05, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 64 vs. Western Michigan 63
- Mar 03, 2020 - Western Michigan 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 54
- Feb 15, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 69 vs. Western Michigan 51
- Feb 23, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 77 vs. Western Michigan 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 93 vs. Western Michigan 67
- Feb 27, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 74 vs. Western Michigan 58
- Jan 30, 2018 - Western Michigan 71 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Feb 18, 2017 - Western Michigan 88 vs. Eastern Michigan 80
- Jan 17, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 86 vs. Western Michigan 80
- Feb 23, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 73 vs. Western Michigan 62
- Jan 30, 2016 - Western Michigan 94 vs. Eastern Michigan 86