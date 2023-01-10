Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-11; Western Michigan 4-11

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will be returning home after a three-game road trip. WMU and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University Arena in Read Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with EMU winning the first 85-79 on the road and the Broncos taking the second 71-60.

WMU was expected to have a tough go of it this past Friday, and that's exactly how things played out. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 102-74 beatdown courtesy of the Toledo Rockets. Despite the defeat, WMU had strong showings from center Titus Wright, who had 18 points in addition to eight rebounds, and forward Markeese Hastings, who had eight points along with 20 boards and three blocks. Wright hadn't helped his team much against the Kent State Golden Flashes last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Wright's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, EMU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Central Michigan Chippewas this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 62-56 victory.

The Broncos and the Eagles now sit at an identical 4-11. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: WMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.60% from the floor on average, which is the 39th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won eight out of their last 13 games against Western Michigan.