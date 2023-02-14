Who's Playing
Kent State @ Western Michigan
Current Records: Kent State 20-5; Western Michigan 6-19
What to Know
The Kent State Golden Flashes are 9-2 against the Western Michigan Broncos since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Kent State will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to University Arena in Read Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET. They should still be riding high after a victory, while WMU will be looking to regain their footing.
The Golden Flashes were able to grind out a solid win over the Buffalo Bulls this past Friday, winning 72-65. Kent State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Miryne Thomas (19), guard Sincere Carry (15), guard Jalen Sullinger (11), and forward Chris Payton (11).
Meanwhile, WMU has to be aching after a bruising 81-53 defeat to the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday.
Kent State is now 20-5 while the Broncos sit at 6-19. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Flashes come into the game boasting the 17th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.6. On the other end of the spectrum, WMU is 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kent State have won nine out of their last 11 games against Western Michigan.
- Jan 03, 2023 - Kent State 80 vs. Western Michigan 72
- Jan 25, 2022 - Kent State 75 vs. Western Michigan 64
- Feb 16, 2021 - Kent State 76 vs. Western Michigan 69
- Jan 09, 2021 - Kent State 80 vs. Western Michigan 54
- Jan 18, 2020 - Western Michigan 67 vs. Kent State 63
- Feb 14, 2019 - Kent State 82 vs. Western Michigan 63
- Jan 08, 2019 - Kent State 88 vs. Western Michigan 73
- Jan 16, 2018 - Kent State 73 vs. Western Michigan 71
- Jan 14, 2017 - Western Michigan 92 vs. Kent State 88
- Feb 16, 2016 - Kent State 85 vs. Western Michigan 78
- Jan 05, 2016 - Kent State 87 vs. Western Michigan 84