Who's Playing

Kent State @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Kent State 20-5; Western Michigan 6-19

What to Know

The Kent State Golden Flashes are 9-2 against the Western Michigan Broncos since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Kent State will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to University Arena in Read Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. ET. They should still be riding high after a victory, while WMU will be looking to regain their footing.

The Golden Flashes were able to grind out a solid win over the Buffalo Bulls this past Friday, winning 72-65. Kent State got double-digit scores from four players: forward Miryne Thomas (19), guard Sincere Carry (15), guard Jalen Sullinger (11), and forward Chris Payton (11).

Meanwhile, WMU has to be aching after a bruising 81-53 defeat to the Northern Illinois Huskies this past Saturday.

Kent State is now 20-5 while the Broncos sit at 6-19. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Flashes come into the game boasting the 17th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.6. On the other end of the spectrum, WMU is 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Series History

Kent State have won nine out of their last 11 games against Western Michigan.