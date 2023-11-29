Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Richmond 4-2, Wichita State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Richmond Spiders will head out on the road to face off against the Wichita State Shockers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 20.8% better than the opposition, a fact Richmond proved on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Royals at home to the tune of 90-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Richmond.

Jordan King and Neal Quinn were among the main playmakers for Richmond as the former scored 24 points and the latter scored 21 points along with 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Shockers beat the Spartans 80-67 on Saturday.

Wichita State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kenny Pohto out in front who scored 25 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Harlond Beverly was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Spiders pushed their record up to 4-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 29.67 points. As for the Shockers, their win bumped their record up to 6-1.

Richmond is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Richmond in mind: they have a solid 5-1 record against the spread this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Richmond has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 50.3% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've drained 47% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Wichita State is a 3.5-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

Series History

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.