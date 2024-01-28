Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: SMU 13-6, Wichita State 8-11

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Wichita State is 7-1 against SMU since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State has now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since December 16.

After a 85-72 finish the last time they played, Wichita State and East Carolina decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Shockers fell just short of the Pirates by a score of 54-52. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wichita State has scored all season.

Despite their loss, Wichita State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Harlond Beverly, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Quincy Ballard, who scored five points along with nine rebounds and seven blocks.

Meanwhile, SMU unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Mean Green by a score of 68-66. SMU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

SMU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Zhuric Phelps, who scored 22 points, and Tyreek Smith who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.

The Shockers have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Mustangs, their loss dropped their record down to 13-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wichita State came out on top in a nail-biter against SMU in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, sneaking past 91-89. Will Wichita State repeat their success, or does SMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wichita State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against SMU.