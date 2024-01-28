Who's Playing
SMU Mustangs @ Wichita State Shockers
Current Records: SMU 13-6, Wichita State 8-11
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Wichita State is 7-1 against SMU since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State has now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since December 16.
After a 85-72 finish the last time they played, Wichita State and East Carolina decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Shockers fell just short of the Pirates by a score of 54-52. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wichita State has scored all season.
Despite their loss, Wichita State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Harlond Beverly, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Quincy Ballard, who scored five points along with nine rebounds and seven blocks.
Meanwhile, SMU unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Mean Green by a score of 68-66. SMU didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
SMU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Zhuric Phelps, who scored 22 points, and Tyreek Smith who scored 13 points along with five rebounds.
The Shockers have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season. As for the Mustangs, their loss dropped their record down to 13-6.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wichita State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Wichita State came out on top in a nail-biter against SMU in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, sneaking past 91-89. Will Wichita State repeat their success, or does SMU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Wichita State has won 7 out of their last 8 games against SMU.
- Feb 12, 2023 - Wichita State 91 vs. SMU 89
- Jan 22, 2023 - Wichita State 71 vs. SMU 69
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wichita State 72 vs. SMU 57
- Mar 01, 2020 - Wichita State 66 vs. SMU 62
- Mar 03, 2019 - Wichita State 67 vs. SMU 55
- Jan 30, 2019 - Wichita State 85 vs. SMU 83
- Feb 24, 2018 - Wichita State 84 vs. SMU 78
- Jan 17, 2018 - SMU 83 vs. Wichita State 78