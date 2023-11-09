Who's Playing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers @ Wichita State Shockers

Current Records: Western Kentucky 1-0, Wichita State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.10

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will head out on the road to face off against the Wichita State Shockers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Charles Koch Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Western Kentucky gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They blew past the Panthers, posting a 90-64 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.5% better than the opposition, as Western Kentucky did.

Meanwhile, the Shockers strolled past the Bisons with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 76-59.

Wichita State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Colby Rogers led the charge by earning 20 points along with 6 rebounds. Isaac Abidde was another key contributor, earning 13 points.

The Hilltoppers' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Shockers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Western Kentucky is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-16-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Wichita State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Western Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

