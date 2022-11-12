Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Wichita State

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-1; Wichita State 1-0

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Alcorn State Braves at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State should still be feeling good after a big win, while Alcorn State will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Shockers made easy work of the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Monday and carried off a 79-55 victory.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Braves and the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday was not particularly close, with Alcorn State falling 73-58. Byron Joshua (15 points) and Keondre Montgomery (14 points) were the top scorers for Alcorn State.

Wichita State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Monday, where they covered a 17.5-point spread.

The Shockers' victory brought them up to 1-0 while Alcorn State's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 30.10%, which places them 18th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Braves have only been able to knock down 36.80% percent of their shots, which is the 28th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Alcorn State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Odds

The Shockers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wichita State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.