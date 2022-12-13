Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Wichita State

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-9; Wichita State 5-4

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Wichita State Shockers at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Charles Koch Arena. Wichita State will be strutting in after a win while the Delta Devils will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Mississippi Valley State was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. Their painful 82-52 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs might stick with them for a while. Four players on Mississippi Valley State scored in the double digits: guard Terry Collins (14), guard Danny Washington (14), guard Kadar Waller (12), and guard Arecko Gipson (10).

Meanwhile, the Longwood Lancers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Wichita State proved too difficult a challenge. Wichita State had enough points to win and then some against the Lancers, taking their matchup 81-63. The Shockers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 16 points and seven assists along with five rebounds, and guard Jaykwon Walton, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards.

The Delta Devils are now 1-9 while Wichita State sits at 5-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Mississippi Valley State has only been able to knock down 36.40% percent of their shots, which is the 361st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Wichita State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.70%, which places them 10th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.