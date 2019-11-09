Watch Wichita State vs. Texas So.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Wichita State (home) vs. Texas So. (away)

Current Records: Wichita State 1-0; Texas So. 0-1

Last Season Records: Wichita State 19-14; Texas So. 21-13

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to Wichita State's court at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Texas So. had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the San Diego State Aztecs, falling 77-42. F Eden Ewing wasn't much of a difference maker for the Tigers; he finished with only six points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Wichita State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They had enough points to win and then some against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks, taking their game 68-54.

Wichita State's win lifted them to 1-0 while Texas So.'s loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Wichita State can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Shockers are a big 20-point favorite against the Tigers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 148

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.