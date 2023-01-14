Who's Playing
Tulsa @ Wichita State
Current Records: Tulsa 4-11; Wichita State 8-8
What to Know
The Wichita State Shockers and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Charles Koch Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wichita State winning the first 72-62 and Tulsa taking the second 73-67.
Things were close when the Shockers and the South Florida Bulls clashed on Sunday, but Wichita State ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. Wichita State's forward Kenny Pohto filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds in addition to five assists.
Speaking of close games: Tulsa was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 76-72 to the Temple Owls. Forward Bryant Selebangue put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.
Wichita State is now 8-8 while the Golden Hurricane sit at 4-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Shockers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them seventh in college basketball. Less enviably, Tulsa is 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wichita State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.
- Mar 10, 2022 - Tulsa 73 vs. Wichita State 67
- Mar 02, 2022 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 62
- Feb 01, 2022 - Wichita State 58 vs. Tulsa 48
- Jan 13, 2021 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 53
- Dec 15, 2020 - Wichita State 69 vs. Tulsa 65
- Mar 08, 2020 - Wichita State 79 vs. Tulsa 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Tulsa 54 vs. Wichita State 51
- Feb 20, 2019 - Wichita State 81 vs. Tulsa 60
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wichita State 79 vs. Tulsa 68
- Jan 28, 2018 - Wichita State 90 vs. Tulsa 71
- Jan 13, 2018 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 69
- Nov 16, 2016 - Wichita State 80 vs. Tulsa 53
- Nov 17, 2015 - Tulsa 77 vs. Wichita State 67