Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Wichita State

Current Records: Tulsa 4-11; Wichita State 8-8

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Charles Koch Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wichita State winning the first 72-62 and Tulsa taking the second 73-67.

Things were close when the Shockers and the South Florida Bulls clashed on Sunday, but Wichita State ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. Wichita State's forward Kenny Pohto filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds in addition to five assists.

Speaking of close games: Tulsa was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 76-72 to the Temple Owls. Forward Bryant Selebangue put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards.

Wichita State is now 8-8 while the Golden Hurricane sit at 4-11. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Shockers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them seventh in college basketball. Less enviably, Tulsa is 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena -- Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.