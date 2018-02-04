WATCH: Wild end-game sequence lifts Washington to upset over Arizona at the buzzer
The Huskies are on track to get to the NCAAs after snatching a massive win over the Wildcats
The Washington Huskies are tracking to make the NCAA Tournament in year one under Mike Hopkins after snatching up their biggest win of the season on Saturday. The Huskies (16-6), knocked off No. 9 Arizona at the buzzer, 78-75, to move to 7-3 in the Pac-12.
A stunning sequence — a blocked shot by DeAndre Ayton to gift UW a clean look from 3 from one of their best 3-point shooters that ultimately sealed the game — gave the Huskies their second consecutive win over a ranked opponent and puts them in the conversation for a single-digit seed come March.
This isn't the first big win for Hopkins' Huskies. Earlier this season, Washington topped Kansas on the road and beat an uber-talented Southern Cal team in L.A., showing life that a postseason berth was well within reach. But this week — specifically wins over Arizona State and Arizona — all but seals the deal that this team will be dancing into March.
It's a surprising turn of fate for Washington which, last season, simply couldn't find success under then-coach Lorenzo Romar, despite boasting 2017's No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz. This season, there's no sure-fire NBA first-rounder, but there's enough experience and talent to bank on the Huskies being among the field of 68 when the bracket's revealed in March.
