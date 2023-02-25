Who's Playing

Monmouth @ William & Mary

Current Records: Monmouth 6-24; William & Mary 11-19

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the William & Mary Tribe and the Monmouth Hawks will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Kaplan Arena. William & Mary will be strutting in after a victory while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Tribe strolled past the Elon Phoenix with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 73-60. William & Mary got double-digit scores from four players: forward Ben Wight (17), guard Miguel Ayesa (15), guard Anders Nelson (12), and guard Matteus Case (10).

Meanwhile, Monmouth was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 86-81 to the Hampton Pirates. One thing holding Monmouth back was the mediocre play of guard Jack Collins, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

William & Mary is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The Tribe's win brought them up to 11-19 while the Hawks' defeat pulled them down to 6-24. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: William & Mary has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Monmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.80% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Tribe are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.