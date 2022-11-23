Who's Playing

Radford @ William & Mary

Current Records: Radford 3-2; William & Mary 2-3

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders will face off against the William & Mary Tribe on the road at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday at Kaplan Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Highlanders and the Army West Point Black Knights on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Radford wrapped it up with a 90-75 victory.

Meanwhile, William & Mary beat Army 76-67 this past Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Radford is expected to win a tight contest. If their 3-0 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought Radford up to 3-2 and the Tribe to a reciprocal 2-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Highlanders rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only ten on average. Less enviably, William & Mary is 27th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Radford have won both of the games they've played against William & Mary in the last eight years.