Who's Playing
Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Winthrop Eagles
Current Records: Charleston Southern 8-14, Winthrop 14-10
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
What to Know
Winthrop is 9-1 against the Buccaneers since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Winthrop Coliseum.
On Saturday, the Eagles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 82-78 to the Bulldogs. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Winthrop in their matchups with the Bulldogs: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 18% better than the opposition, a fact Charleston Southern proved on Saturday. They walked away with an 83-77 victory over the Lancers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Charleston Southern.
The Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-10 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their victory bumped their record up to 8-14.
Winthrop took their victory against the Buccaneers in their previous matchup last Wednesday by a conclusive 78-59. With Winthrop ahead 41-21 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Series History
Winthrop has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.
